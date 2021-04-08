ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $319.50

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $319.50 and last traded at $319.49, with a volume of 547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASM International has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

