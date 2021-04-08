ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,800 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,975.27 ($78.07).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,698 ($74.44) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,594.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,007.58. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,016 ($26.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 45.49.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

