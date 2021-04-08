ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,975.27 ($78.07).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,698 ($74.44) on Thursday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,016 ($26.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 45.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,594.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,007.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

