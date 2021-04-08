ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.97

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 42327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASAZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

