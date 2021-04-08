Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Grupo Santander upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Redburn Partners lowered Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

ASBFY opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

