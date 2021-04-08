Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AML. HSBC upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded down GBX 5.11 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,015.89 ($26.34). 385,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,313. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,007.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,123.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

