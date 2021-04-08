AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £102 ($133.26) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,759.44 ($114.44).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,079 ($92.49). The company had a trading volume of 3,012,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,357. The company has a market capitalization of £92.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,119.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,708.71. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.