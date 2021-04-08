AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.26% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,759.44 ($114.44).

LON AZN traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,079 ($92.49). 3,012,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,357. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market cap of £92.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,708.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

