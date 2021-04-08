ATC Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 106% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $475,094.37 and $19.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 96.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.00391935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005250 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

