Atheios (ATH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 48.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $45,370.90 and approximately $101.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,696.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.82 or 0.03559728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.68 or 0.00387679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.24 or 0.01092336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.23 or 0.00470099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.84 or 0.00422623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00033512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.00313563 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,693,086 coins and its circulating supply is 39,318,664 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.