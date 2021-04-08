Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.62% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

AAWW stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at $790,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $295,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

