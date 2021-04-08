Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.65

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.65 and last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 40557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATLKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The company has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

