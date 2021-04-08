Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Cap of $10.74 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00070851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00262381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.61 or 0.00776945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,026.45 or 0.99828855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00699631 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

