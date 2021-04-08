AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Shares of T traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 659,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,308,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $214.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

