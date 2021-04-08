Auctus Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.56 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $17.56 million and approximately $79,487.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 38% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00045709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00627950 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,666,660 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

