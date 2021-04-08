Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post sales of $3.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $67.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.79 million to $87.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $220.98 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $269.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.