Auris Medical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,333 call options on the company. This is an increase of 930% compared to the typical daily volume of 906 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.86% of Auris Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EARS traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $3.94. 684,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Auris Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

