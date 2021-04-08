Aurora Market Capitalization Achieves $79.08 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Aurora has a market cap of $79.08 million and $6.70 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00055720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022644 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00045441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00084323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.56 or 0.00630636 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.