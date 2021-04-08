Auto Market Cap Tops $51.22 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Auto coin can now be bought for $3,507.90 or 0.06013561 BTC on popular exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $51.22 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auto has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00056051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.46 or 0.00647068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00083630 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030351 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

