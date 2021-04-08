AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoCanada in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$31.82 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$5.57 and a 1 year high of C$37.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$866.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.56.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

