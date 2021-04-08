Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,299 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Autodesk worth $84,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Shares of ADSK opened at $286.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.46 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.