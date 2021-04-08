Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.69

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.69 and last traded at C$11.69, with a volume of 17567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.06.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.73. The firm has a market cap of C$456.68 million and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 112.45%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.