Avalanche 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $178.85 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $30.74 or 0.00052809 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.94 billion and approximately $178.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00315036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030127 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,223,705 coins and its circulating supply is 128,057,670 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

