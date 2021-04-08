Avast (LON:AVST) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 541.82 ($7.08).

LON AVST traded up GBX 9.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 471.10 ($6.15). The company had a trading volume of 2,191,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 463.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 496.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Avast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 373.60 ($4.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44.

In other news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

