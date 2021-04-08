AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,035.71 ($52.73).
LON AVV traded up GBX 115.16 ($1.50) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,745.16 ($48.93). The stock had a trading volume of 508,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,699. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,862 ($37.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,490 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,811.01. The company has a market capitalization of £11.28 billion and a PE ratio of 192.06.
About AVEVA Group
AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.
