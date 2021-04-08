Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.67

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 36659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.7315 dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Aviva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

