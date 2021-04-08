aWSB Reaches Market Cap of $65,428.98 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.70 or 0.00018404 BTC on exchanges. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $65,428.98 and $844.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aWSB has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00266804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.14 or 0.00798074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,972.16 or 0.99681755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018469 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.29 or 0.00702043 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

