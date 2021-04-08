Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 330.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,616 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after buying an additional 1,463,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,936,000 after buying an additional 345,197 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 1,016,682 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

