Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Achieves $734,945.18

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $734,945.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.20 or 0.00790006 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.