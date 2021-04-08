AXPR 1-Day Volume Tops $155,345.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $10.25 million and $155,345.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00055500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00082989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.00 or 0.00626661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

