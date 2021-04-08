Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.63

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.63 and last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 211670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

