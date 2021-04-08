B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.13% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

MNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

