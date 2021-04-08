B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 10,581 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,684,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,989,000 after buying an additional 1,010,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after buying an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,013.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after buying an additional 287,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

ARE stock opened at $170.00 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.52 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

