B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 5,039 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

MPWR stock opened at $373.12 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.64. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,941,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,498 shares of company stock valued at $97,655,190 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

