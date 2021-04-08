B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 7,609 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $197.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,506 shares of company stock worth $3,893,437. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

