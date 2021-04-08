B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

