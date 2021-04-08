B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,380 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in HubSpot by 38.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,106 shares of company stock worth $18,691,502. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $485.00 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.00 and a 52-week high of $547.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.91 and a 200-day moving average of $392.92.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.96.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

