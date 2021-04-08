B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.90.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $250.53 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.04.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

