B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 9,821 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 168,769 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 143,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Five Below by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after buying an additional 131,324 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.79.
In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock worth $5,382,148 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
