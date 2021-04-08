B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 9,821 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 168,769 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 143,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Five Below by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after buying an additional 131,324 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.79.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock worth $5,382,148 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

