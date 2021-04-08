B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.72 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,362,000 after acquiring an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,958 shares of company stock worth $10,118,958. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $159.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average is $142.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.