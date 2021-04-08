B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.72 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Welltower by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after buying an additional 989,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

WELL stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

