B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.80 Million in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.10% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $469,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $11,484,645.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,688,834. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

