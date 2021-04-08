B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.86 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Carter’s by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Carter’s stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

