B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.11 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,040,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

PACCAR stock opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

