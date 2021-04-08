B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.21 Million in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,172.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,321 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

