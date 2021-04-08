B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

