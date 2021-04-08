B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,479,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,409 shares of company stock worth $1,890,108. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

