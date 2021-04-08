B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total transaction of $810,906.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,004,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,172,109.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,358 shares of company stock worth $38,725,863 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.70. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

