B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,940,000 after buying an additional 101,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $167.40 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $3,752,172.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,457,202 shares in the company, valued at $908,592,893.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,666 shares of company stock worth $5,946,973. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.