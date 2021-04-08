B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 171,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 144,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

COF opened at $132.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.